Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $62,079.84. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $65,664.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,988. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.21, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.