Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.31% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000.

Shares of EWQ stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. iShares MSCI France ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

