Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of FormFactor worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

