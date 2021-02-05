Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1,709.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,215 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,253,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 110,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $22.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.