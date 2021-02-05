Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of UFP Industries worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 233,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,225 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $2,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $60.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

