Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $142.37 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

