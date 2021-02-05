Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 372.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

