Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.16 Million Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,142 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of PTC Therapeutics worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $63.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Several research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $48,149.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,436.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

