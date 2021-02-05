Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,588 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 113,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.35.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

