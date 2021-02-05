Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $494.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.