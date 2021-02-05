Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,124 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cactus worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

WHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

In other news, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,443. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

