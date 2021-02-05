Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SVMK worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in SVMK by 22.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVMK during the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $26.89 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.