Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Cavco Industries worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cavco Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $202.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.20. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $99.58 and a one year high of $236.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

