Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huazhu Group worth $7,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,258 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,549,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 68,058.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,608,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 255,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,311,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,726,000 after acquiring an additional 175,574 shares during the last quarter.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

