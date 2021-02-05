Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,942.73.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,082.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,121.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,906.04.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

