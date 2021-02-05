Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 5,464 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

