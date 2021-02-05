Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,600 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

