Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Materion worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Materion by 133.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 81.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 77.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Materion by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $71.88.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

