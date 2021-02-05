Flamingo (FLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $53.01 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Flamingo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 77.5% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $53.01 million and $55.67 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00166153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00064416 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00076006 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Flamingo Token Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

