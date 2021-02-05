Flash (FLASH) Price Tops $0.0064

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Flash has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and $1,214.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flash has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.