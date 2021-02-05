FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.89.

FLT opened at $263.78 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day moving average is $253.88.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

