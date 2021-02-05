FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS.

NYSE FLT traded down $6.42 on Friday, reaching $257.36. 1,254,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $13,244,180.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.55.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

