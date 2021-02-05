FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $305.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective boosted by 140166 from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. 140166’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.05.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.02. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,652. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.14 and its 200 day moving average is $253.88. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 47,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $13,244,180.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,822,361.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.