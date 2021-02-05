FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Shares Up 1%

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.47 and last traded at $30.47. Approximately 467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

