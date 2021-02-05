FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund (NASDAQ:QLC)’s stock price rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.66. Approximately 1,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Large Cap Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

