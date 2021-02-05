FLO (FLO) One Day Volume Tops $47,413.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, FLO has traded 58.2% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and $47,413.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

