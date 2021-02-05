Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Price Hits $10.61

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.61 or 0.00028143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market cap of $247.14 million and approximately $36.47 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.54 or 0.01357324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.84 or 0.07320367 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00060682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006358 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00040276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

Flow (Dapper Labs) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

