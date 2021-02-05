Flowchain Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $16,914.82 and approximately $26,958.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00069659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.84 or 0.01365482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,787.90 or 0.07394203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00059233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006420 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

