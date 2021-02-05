Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.15

Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 5756828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,831,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 124,366 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Fluent by 106.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Fluent by 65.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

