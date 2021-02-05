Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.15

Shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 5756828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Several research firms have recently commented on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fluent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 173.29 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.
Fluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNT)
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.
