Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Up 5.4%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.88. 1,328,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,194,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $514,009.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the first quarter valued at $24,188,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at $4,905,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,526,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 542,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at $2,470,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter valued at $2,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

