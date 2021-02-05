FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,184 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.92.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rowe increased their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

