FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0269

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $38,511.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,385 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

