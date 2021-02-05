Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

