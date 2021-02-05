Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.09. Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 291,210 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$33.85 million and a P/E ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Focus Graphite Inc. (FMS.V) (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

