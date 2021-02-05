Folder Protocol (FOL) Hits Market Cap of $2.34 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00165267 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00065013 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00078727 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00231407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042394 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,835,621 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

