Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.27

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 26064 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 342,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $13,082,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 30,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.