Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%.

F traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. 112,321,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,671,891. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on F. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

