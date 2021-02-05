Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

NYSE:F opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

