Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.
Shares of FTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,829. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.
