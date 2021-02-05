Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,829. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.46.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

