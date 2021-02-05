Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

Shares of FTNT opened at $155.26 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $157.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,054. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $2,353,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,902,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

