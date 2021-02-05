Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $167.00 at Mizuho

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.38.

Shares of FTNT opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

