Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of FTS opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.12. The firm has a market cap of C$24.23 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$41.52 and a 12-month high of C$59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.50.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

