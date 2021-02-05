Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FTS opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Fortis alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

FTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.