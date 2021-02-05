Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

Fortive stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. 6,081,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

