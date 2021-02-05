Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) were up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 948,378 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 616,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $366.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.