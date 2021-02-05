Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 45.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Triton International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Triton International by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 277,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Triton International news, CFO John Burns sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $299,100.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,125 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

