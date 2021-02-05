Fountain Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $860,810.59 and $8,902.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.66 or 0.01210938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00054261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.58 or 0.06060572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005971 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

