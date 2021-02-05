Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) shares traded down 7.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.68. 2,462,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 561,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 56.19%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

