Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) shot up 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Foxtons Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties.

