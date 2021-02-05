Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN) Shares Gap Down to $110.00

Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) (LON:FRAN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $110.00, but opened at $105.50. Franchise Brands plc (FRAN.L) shares last traded at $107.15, with a volume of 5,471 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of £101.17 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.77.

In other news, insider David Poutney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

